Emporia Rotary Club member Jeff Robinson was recently honored as a Paul Harris Fellow for contributing more than $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Rotary Club President Thelma Atkins-Riley presented the Paul Harris Fellow pin to Robinson.
Rotary International established the award in 1957 for individuals contributing $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Robinson is the latest of many Emporia Rotarians to earn the honor. Rick Pinksaw received the recognition in December.
Paul Harris founded the Rotary Club in Chicago in 1905. The organization has expanded into an international group. The Emporia Rotary Club was chartered on May 7, 1946.
On the local level, the Emporia Rotary Club provides scholarships to graduating seniors each year. It also contributes to other causes in the community, and pitches in on international projects, such as the eradication of polio. Rotary International’s fight to eliminate polio started in 1979. Since 1988 the disease has nearly disappeared. In 2019 Afghanistan and Pakistan were the only nations with reported cases of polio.
Robinson’s Paul Harris Fellow award is one of the top honors given by Rotary International.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.