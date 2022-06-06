When Emporia resident and community leader Thelma Atkins-Riley spearheaded the first Community Resource Fair, she only envisioned needing 8-10 tables. Instead, more than 20 organizations from around the Emporia-Greensville area and beyond set up shop for the event on Wednesday afternoon to distribute information, advice, and — of course — free pens to community residents.
The turnout — in both participants and attendees — was higher than anyone expected. So much so, in fact, that the event had to be moved on short notice from the school’s media center to the gymnasium to safely accommodate everyone.
“It has grown now to where we had 25 responses from participants in our area…who wanted to give back [to the community],” said Atkins-Riley.
While a few adults made their way into the gym for the fair, the bulk of the attendees were high school students just weeks away from final exams and — in some cases — graduation, which is scheduled for June 10. According to Atkins-Riley, the timing and placement of the event was no coincidence.
“We’re doing it in June because we wanted to catch the high school students who were graduating…so that they would know also what’s available in our community.”
This event was a product of Community in Action, a joint venture of community organizations and leaders working together to make Emporia and Greensville County a better and safer place to live. More specifically, it was the Workforce/Career Development subgroup who brought the fair to life after brainstorming it for weeks.
The organizations participating in the fair covered all the bases. Inside the gym, students and their parents could stop by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office stand, which distributed literature on illicit drugs, bullying, and sexting, while also explaining the different functions and divisions of the office. The Emporia Police Department also attended and provided information on its various community initiatives over the past year, including its “Blue Christmas” from last December.
The Crater Health District gave out tips on better nutrition and mental health, while also giving away free COVID-19 at-home tests. The Community Health Action Team (CHAT), the 4-H Club, and Washington Park Association directed attention toward after-school programs and other ways to keep children healthy and active.
For now, this Community Resource Fair remains a one-time-only event. However, Atkins-Riley believes that this could become an annual occurrence.
“We’re calling it the ‘first annual’, so hopefully we’ll be able to do this again,” said Atkins-Riley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.