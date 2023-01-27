In October, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, Captain Jerry Wright, Lieutenant Detective Troy Hawkins, and City Manager William Johnson participated in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s roundtable discussion on the Cease Fire Initiative and Operation Bold Blue Line to assist law enforcement in Virginia. The governor’s and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ efforts are paying dividends for the municipality.
The city recently received a $515,000 Department of Criminal Justice Services Equipment and Technology grant to combat violent crime. The breakdown of the funding is as follows:
1. Flock Safety License Plate Reader Pole Cameras, $75,000;
2. Leica Scan Station Crime Scene Investigation Equipment, $100,000;
3. Crime Mapping and Forecasting Software, $ 31,000;
4. Patrol Rifles, $ 54,000;
5. Ballistic Helmets, $27,000;
6. Level III Ballistic Vests, $33,318;
7. IP Surveillance Cameras, $13,000;
8. Artificial Intelligence Camera, $20,000;
9. Forenscope Smart Tablet Mobile Multispectral System, $32,750;
10. Forenscope Contactless Laboratory Fingerprint System, $27,650;
11. Ford Expedition for Temporary Street Crimes Unit, $61,200;
12. Undercover Surveillance Vehicle, $40,082.
Johnson explained the need for the City Council to appropriate the grant funds for EPD use in a memorandum to the city’s governing body.
“The City of Emporia has experienced an increasing number of violent and gang-related crimes over the past several years,” Johnson said in the memo. “Many of these crime scenes have involved individuals who have been the victims of firearms-related violence. These types of crimes require specialized equipment for the detection and investigation of criminal activity and evidence collection.”
Johnson said Emporia is at least 60 miles from the closest resources of state or federal agencies to assist with collecting, processing, and preserving evidence.
The Emporia City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to appropriate the funding for the EPD.
Emporia is one of 12 cities partnering in the Operation Ceasefire initiative to address violent criminal activity among repeat offenders. According to an OAG press release, Operation Ceasefire will reduce violent crime by investing in gang prevention. Other aspects of the initiative include supporting victim protection funding, community policing in high-crime neighborhoods, and getting the most violent and repeat offenders off the streets.
The other cities in the Operation Ceasefire partnership are Chesapeake, Danville, Hampton, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Petersburg, Portsmouth, Richmond, and Roanoke.
