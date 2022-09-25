On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community.
The actions have not gone unnoticed. Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey presented Washington with a resolution thanking him for his work as an advocate for youth.
“I extend heart-felt gratitude to you for serving the citizens in the City of Emporia with consistency and honor,” Carey said. “This (resolution) doesn’t do it justice. I just want to present you this for all the hard work I’ve seen in action. You’ve done a fantastic job and I appreciate it.”
Washington’s events include introducing the kids to law enforcement, clean-up days in the city, and, most recently, a Back to School Bash at the Community Youth Center. Washington’s We Got Your Back Community Team rides the motto of Boots on the Ground as a team of action. Do not expect the action from Washington and his team to end anytime soon as they move into their second year.
“Our mission is to empower the youth to lead the next generation,” Washington said. “Thank you Chief Pinksaw, Pastor Brown, Sheriff Jarratt, Councilman Threat, Councilman Saunders, and others. You can’t do anything like this by yourself. I want to thank my team. We’re in the community. We’re in the churches. We’re in the schools. We have your back, and when we put on an event ya’ll support it.”
