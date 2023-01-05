On Jan. 8, 2022, Terrence Washington’s free Juvenile Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center marked the first step in his effort to reduce youth crime in Emporia-Greensville. Washington and the We Got Your Back Community Team followed with monthly youth-building events throughout the year. In December, Washington and his team expanded his mission of service to the elderly in the community by visiting the three nursing homes in the city where his youth performed a Christmas-themed program for the residents.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, the group brings the second free Juvenile Empowerment Summit to Greensville County High School. Washington believes progress is happening, but much work is left to be accomplished.
“Thanks to all that support us but we have to do a better job of helping our youth and our elderly,” Washington said. “We can do better as a community with that. I look forward to working with my kids and everyone in the community to make it a safer place.”
Washington’s events included introducing the kids to law enforcement, clean-up days in the city, and a Back to School Bash at the Community Youth Center. Washington’s efforts in 2022 were noticed. In September, Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey presented Washington with a resolution thanking him for his work as an advocate for youth.
Washington relies heavily on We Got Your Back Team members Glynis Dunn Stone. David Bullock, Keeana Washington, Pastor Richard Lewis, Yvette Stith, Lakisha Rose, his mother and father Peggy Washington and James Washington, area pastors, law enforcement, Greensville County Public Schools, and civic organizations responded to Washington’s call for assistance throughout 2022. The extra hand played a vital role in pulling off successful events.
“If it was not for our supporters and our community members, we could not do what we do,” Washington said. “So, from my heart, I want to thank all our supporters. Some don’t like to be in the spotlight. You know who you are, but I thank all of you. A special thanks to my team for always having my back in pulling together as one unit. That’s what it’s all about —one team in one community.”
There is no slowing the pace in 2023 for the We Got Your Back Team. Terrence said he looks forward to the Community Law Enforcement and Youth Day in June and the Community Back to School Bash in August. Year No. 2 of the We Got Your Back Team kicks off the campaign at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, with the free Juvenile Empowerment Summit at Greensville County High School.
