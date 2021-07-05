Thorpe’s Whole Home Store recently hosted the Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce to thank patrons for shopping locally during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Attendees were treated to hot dogs from the grill, chips, cold beverages and door prizes.
In-person shopping was almost nonexistent during the pandemic, outside of necessities such as groceries and home goods. Many businesses, like Thorpe’s, had to adjust their usual procedures to be able to continue serving customers.
“I think we’ve all adapted with the online orders,” said Thorpe’s co-owner Melody Thorpe, “we did deliveries and curbside, where [customers] could just come pick [orders] up.”
Nancy Rose, executive director of EGCC, admitted that while shopping in-person again might be strange, it’s a welcome return.
“It’s so much nicer,” Rose said. “There’s only so much you can do at a computer.”
Rose added that she is optimistic and excited about the state of business in Emporia in the coming months.
“I think it’s ready to bloom,” Rose said.
Thorpe said things have been business as usual for her and her staff. She said Thorpe’s has earned the reputation of being a store that folks don’t mind waiting a little bit longer to do business with.
“We’ve stayed busy,” Thorpe said. “You know, we didn’t know what to expect last March and April, but we’ve been able to keep everybody working. We’re excited.”
The event was the second in as many weeks for the Chamber. EGCC hosted a Business After Hours at Jensen Mechanical on June 10. It was the Chamber’s first after hours event in nearly 16 months. Jensen Mechanical hosted the gathering while getting to showcase the extensive renovations they completed to the historic Masonic Lodge on South Main Street.
“It just shows you how ready people are to get out and get back together,” Rose said.
