TopHand Foundation’s Rustin Jessee addresses the players before the TopHand Golf Tournament at Emporia Country Club on Friday, Aug. 5.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

As American sports fans look ahead to The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Emporia’s own TopHand Foundation is looking ahead to its own annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Emporia Country Club.

This year’s event will be the eighth annual, and is one of two major fundraiser events held by TopHand each year — the other being the annual steak dinner at Golden Leaf Commons which was held this past February. Proceeds from the golf tournament will go toward the TopHand Foundation’s programs, which include multiple traveling baseball and softball teams as well as gymnastics and powerlifting programs. 

