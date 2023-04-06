As American sports fans look ahead to The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Emporia’s own TopHand Foundation is looking ahead to its own annual golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Emporia Country Club.
This year’s event will be the eighth annual, and is one of two major fundraiser events held by TopHand each year — the other being the annual steak dinner at Golden Leaf Commons which was held this past February. Proceeds from the golf tournament will go toward the TopHand Foundation’s programs, which include multiple traveling baseball and softball teams as well as gymnastics and powerlifting programs.
On the day of the tournament, participants will arrive at the country club at noon for lunch, with the tournament itself starting at 1 p.m. The format will be “captain’s choice”, wherein each member of the four-player team makes a shot and the team then continues the hole from the location of the best of the four shots.
Golfers can register individually or as a team of four. For individual players, the cost of entry is $65, which includes lunch as a goody bag. A team entry will cost $260, which includes lunch, goody bags, and four mulligans. In addition, local businesses can pay $100 to sponsor one of the 18 holes. Participants can also choose to take part in power drive and putting contests as well as a 50/50 raffle.
