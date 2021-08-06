Throughout July, Greensville County Public School students grades K-5 participated in the Power Scholars Academy – a partnership between the YMCA and non-profit Building Educated Leaders for Life (BELL).
The educational program tackles summer learning loss while helping children develop in the classroom, as well as physically and emotionally.
YMCA Executive Director Kristin Vaughan said this is the first year the academy was available to GCPS students. She said the program is a great alternative to traditional summer learning experiences.
“This program is built around having fun, like hands-on, active learning experiences,” Vaughan said. “So whereas this school year unfortunately had to be virtual, this gives [students] a chance to get back in school, to get comfortable with being in person and just have some fun, because it’s been really hard for them.”
In addition to standard reading and math instruction, students participated in enrichment activities. Jessica Jones with Virginia Cooperative Extension led students grades K-2 in the Pick a Better Snack [PABS] curriculum. Students learned how making healthier food choices affect their thinking, behavior and health.
Hannah Parker, also from the co-op, used the Choose Health program for students grades 3-5.
This program helped the young students to create engaging, healthy living programs with healthy behaviors and fun incentives for them to take home. Shannon Gainey from the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville led students in physical fitness exercises to help stay active during the summer months.
In total, 288 students were enrolled in the program, which ran from July 6-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.