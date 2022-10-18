The Greensville County Eagles suffered their first home loss of the 2022 season, as district rival Southampton Indians came into Emporia and eked out a 24-16 win thanks to a late touchdown.
The matchup was tinged with emotion, as it marked a return to Emporia for former Greensville County quarterback Jayden White, who surprised everyone by transferring to Southampton over the summer.
However, the true shining star of the game was receiver and safety Hassan Edwards, who single-handedly carried the Eagles on both sides of the ball. Edwards notched an incredible three interceptions on defense, while also making several crucial catches on offense, including a touchdown reception that gave the Eagles the lead.
On their first series of the game, the Eagles launched a promising drive which reached as far as the Southamption nine-yard line before the offense stalled. Eventually, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs, and the first quarter ended scoreless.
At the start of the second quarter, the situation was reversed. The Indians drove within the Eagles’ 10-yard line before White threw an interception to Hassan Edwards, who returned the pass 80 yards to the Indians’ 10.
The Eagles did not let this opportunity go to waste, as quarterback Isaac Parker rushed for a touchdown on fourth-and-six to give the Eagles the lead. A two-point-conversion made it 8-0.
Southampton did not let this lead last for long, taking the opening possession of the second half all the way for a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game. On their next drive, they threatened to take the lead before Hassan Edwards picked up his third interception of the game off of White.
Once again, the Eagles turned an Edwards interception into points. Toward the end of the third quarter, Parker led a prolonged march toward the end zone, capped off with a 30-yard touchdown pass to none other than Edwards to give the Eagles the lead. Mantle Jones picked up the two-point conversion to increase the lead to 16-8.
That lead was erased on the first play of the fourth quarter, as White hit a wide-open Alvin Hicks Jr. for a touchdown to tie the game at 16.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Southampton attempted to take the lead on a short field goal, but the kick from Lawrence Wallace sailed wide left. But later in the quarter, they got another chance and took advantage. With 3:53 remaining, White plunged into the end zone from two-yards out to give Southampton the lead.
Greensville County mounted one last drive in an effort to tie the game and reached within the Indians’ 20-yard line, but on fourth down with 41 seconds left, Parker threw an incomplete pass which sealed the Eagles’ fate. Southampton promptly ran out the clock to clinch the eight-point win.
“We just didn’t capitalize. We were still leaving points out there on the field,” said Eagles head coach Mario Walton. “We’ve just got to get better at what we do.”
The loss drops the Eagles’ record to 5-2. The Eagles will next head on the road to take on the Dukes of Windsor High School on Friday, Oct. 21.
