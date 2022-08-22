LITTLETON, N.C. — Hundreds of swimmers and people with unmotorized watercraft gathered at The Pointe at Lake Gaston Saturday for the annual The Crossing event for a one-mile trek through the water alongside Eaton’s Ferry to the shoreline of RE/MAX on the lake and Watersview Restaurant.
Before the swimmers plunged into the water, the Emporia-Greensville based outside Virginia Landsharks Parrott Head Club had work to do. It presented the $750 Moses Archie Clements Scholarship to Longwood University-bound Jordyn Epps. The recent Greensville County graduate is grateful for the scholarship revenue covering some of the education costs.
“It’s really helpful,” Epps said. “Every penny counts and it certainly helps.”
The Landsharks Parrott Head Club started the scholarship in 2018 in honor of Clements, who lost his battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) on Sept. 23, 2017. Clements was an active member of the organization. The annual The Crossing made perfect sense as the stage for the club to distribute its scholarship. Club President Dawn Veliky explained the basis for the scholarship before Mary Ann Duncan presented it to Epps.
“We lost a beloved member about five years ago so we established the Moses Archie Clements Memorial Scholarship,” Veliky said. “He loved the lake and he valued education, so we give this scholarship in his name to a rising freshman going into their first year of college. We fit it with this event because he loved the lake so much.”
Epps has a head start on her degree as she heads to Farmville for her first year. She earned her associate’s degree from Southside Virginia Community College in the dual enrollment program at Greensville County High School. Epps seeks to pursue a degree in communications and digital media.
“I plan on doing something with advertising or broadcasting,” Epps said. “I’m leaning more toward the broadcasting, probably sports broadcasting.”
Epps has athletic experience as a standout in the Greensville County High School softball program. She doesn’t plan on participating in athletics at Longwood, but you can bet she will be in the stands watching her school compete. For now, Epps is ready to get into the classroom and put the work into pursuing a career in communications and digital media.
