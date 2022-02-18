Getting away with committing a crime in Emporia could be more difficult in the near future. The Emporia City Council approved a plan allowing the city to place Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras in strategic locations.
The revenue for the cameras comes through Byrne Justice Assistance Grant funds. City Manager William Johnson said the grant award is based on a 3-year average violent crime rate that ended in the fiscal year 2019.
The city received the go-ahead to purchase three 1-year subscriptions of the ALPR cameras. Johnson and his staff met to discuss the best ways to utilize the grant funding. They concluded that strategically placing ALPR cameras in the municipality would benefit the EPD and citizens.
“Our officers and detectives often work criminal cases where an ALPR camera will produce leads to suspects and witnesses,” Johnson said. “The ALPR cameras and software will give our people access to a searchable database that not only includes the cameras in Emporia, but also throughout the nation. The cost of each subscription is $2,500 for a one -year term. There is also an additional fee of $350 per camera for initial installation. Additional expenditures above grant funding allocations will come from the existing budget.”
Johnson said the ALPR cameras would support the police department’s efforts to reduce crime and improve public safety.
