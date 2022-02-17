Last week, Congressman A. Donald McEachin-D, Va. 4th, cast his vote to assist in the House passing the Postal Service Reform Act. It could not come soon enough for residents of Emporia-Greensville.
“The United States Postal Service is a pillar of our nation and provides crucial services to millions of Americans, ensuring they can receive prescriptions, Social Security benefits, paychecks, tax returns, and more,” McEachin said. “Unfortunately, we have seen the Postal Service’s financial situation deteriorate over the last decade, which has been further complicated by ineffective leadership under U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. I know my constituents have dealt with unreliable mail delivery, which can cause serious challenges for them and their families. I have always worked diligently to remedy issues within my district, but more must be done at the federal level to ensure these issues do not arise in the first place. That is why I voted in support of the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act to help remedy mail delivery issues for my constituents and for Americans across the nation.”
In July, rumblings of dissatisfaction with USPS delivery in Emporia-Greensville began bubbling above the surface. In December, the top blew, with many residents finding their mailboxes empty for extended periods.
While some municipalities haven’t suffered the postal delivery hardships found locally, McEachin heard from thousands of postal patrons in the district complaining of ineffective mail delivery.
“It’s not only in Emporia but Richmond too,” Michael Maitland posted on the Independent-Messenger Facebook page. “I purchased certified mail with return receipt from Emporia to Richmond. Although the envelope was received by Richmond distribution center in one day, USPS in Richmond didn’t deliver to the outgoing postal address until approximately two weeks later.”
Some Emporia-Greensville residents say they have seen a slight improvement in local mail delivery over the past few weeks. Still, bills coming in after the due date remain a frequent complaint in the community.
Emporia citizen Richard Pearson was one of the first citizens to get involved with the local postal delivery problems in the summer. He said conversations with postal carriers let him know that the issues stemmed from the top. Pearson fielded a petition to have the Emporia Postmaster removed.
In December, spotty mail delivery for postal patrons relying on USPS for medicine and vital paperwork moved to the forefront. Businesses depending on prompt mail delivery are also suffering.
In a press release, McEachin said the Postal Reform Act would bring positive change to USPS and bring relief to its employees by welcoming all future postal retirees into Medicare.
The representative believes it would ensure that these public servants can get the quality health care they deserve – while saving USPS $22.6 billion over the next decade. The congressman said the bill would free USPS from the unnecessary requirement to prefund retiree health benefits 75 years in advance, saving USPS $27 billion over the next decade. The law would also improve USPS reliability, with new transparency measures that will help ensure consistent on-time mail delivery.
Consistent on-time mail delivery is a goal postal patrons of Emporia-Greensville hope to see very soon.
