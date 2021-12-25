On Tuesday afternoon the Emporia Police Department renewed its newest holiday tradition, which began last December out of necessity. Officers from the EPD stood out in the cold and rain outside their building on Budd Street to distribute packages of gifts, toys, and food to disadvantaged families across Emporia and Greensville County.
According to Police Captain Jerry Wright, the EPD distributed roughly 200 packages which reached 84 children across 34 families. This doubled the output from last year’s event, which reached 47 children across 19 families.
After the EPD’s usual “shop with a cop” event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw and other officers scrambled for a safe replacement. The solution was Blue Christmas. Instead of taking children out to Wal-Mart and shopping for gifts, officers would bring the gifts to the children and their families.
“Last year with COVID, what we decided to do was, we decided to do something to give back to the community,” said Pinksaw. “Doing it at Christmas time, we wanted it to buy presents for kids, have meals for their families, and we wanted to do it either through a drive-through or a delivery.”
The first event, held at this time last year, was funded mostly from the department’s “No Shave for Charity” program. Any officer who chooses to grow facial hair donates $20 a month into the fund.
“What ended up happening was, the officers…throughout the year, they’re donating money to wear their beards, and we collect the money, and at the end of the year we’re using the money that the officers have raised to buy the toys, to buy the food,” said Pinksaw.
This year, the police have received additional support from all sides, from civic groups to private institutions. Emporia’s Community Health Action Team (C.H.A.T.) brought additional bags of food, games, and activities for children, while Oran Safety Glass — one of the major pillars of Greensville County’s Industrial Park — donated toys. Owen Ford of Jarratt used some of their pickup trucks to deliver items to the event.
“Last year, it was the police department,” said Pinksaw. “This year, it’s a community event, and we’re really excited about the community involvement and just giving back to our community. It’s about making a difference in someone’s life today and being a positive impact in our community.”
“We would love it to be a permanent thing.”
