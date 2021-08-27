CYC Limited pool-bound kids get one last 2021 hurrah before they trade in their swim trunks for bookbags and school supplies.
It seems like yesterday for CYC Ltd President Thelma Atkins-Riley that she and several volunteers were getting the pool ready for the summer. It was actually following Memorial Day that they cleaned the pool and cut the grass to get the 800 Halifax St. site into shape.
“It has been a good year,” Atkins-Riley said. “I appreciate all the help we received from the community to make it happen for the kids.”
On Thursday, June 17 Amarion Lucas took a plunge into the water to kick off the 2021 pool season. Local youth cooled in the water pool for more than two months from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday each week.
Community sponsors played a vital role in assuring many children could gain access to the pool. Sponsors included Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw and his police department. American Legion Post 151 Commander Henry Robinson and many of his fellow Post members sponsored a Day at the Pool for the youth on Aug. 20.
The CYC Ltd was incorporated as a non-profit 501 c-3 tax-exempt organization in January of 2012. Opening the swimming pool for that summer was one of its goals. The feat was accomplished late that summer, and it’s been a summer destination for Emporia-Greensville youth since that opening summer of 2012.
