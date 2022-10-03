The Emporia Rotary Club works on a community service project each month. In September, it collected school supplies for Greensville County High School.
“I think sometimes the high school gets left out on school supplies donations, and we thought this would be a good service project to help out the high school,” Emporia Rotary Club President Rustin Jessee said.
Rotary Club members Belinda Astrop, Pamela Brown, Linda Edwards, Bobby Wrenn, and Jeff Robinson delivered the school supplies to the high school. The gifts were spread out in a long row on a conference room table at the school.
Education is one of the top priorities for the Emporia Rotary Club. Each year the organization provides scholarships for Emporia-Greensville students entering colleges and universities as freshmen.
In May, the club awarded $1,000 scholarships to 2022 Greensville County High School graduates Zachary Dickens and Harlee Pluta and Southampton Academy graduate Ashtyn Dunn. The organization has been providing scholarships for 40 years.
Some of the school supplies delivered to Greensville County High School last week may well be used by some future Emporia Rotary Club Scholarship winners.
