WASHINGTON, D.C, — William E. Johnson, III, City Manager of the City of Emporia, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association.
Johnson is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.
The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees. To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey states, “The designation of ICMA’s Credentialed Manager (ICMA-CM) signifies Mr. Johnson’s commitment to continuous learning and professional development as a professional manager. This is a value that is essential to building and maintaining a strong and effective organization to deliver the exceptional services our citizens deserve. He has achieved this accomplishment through a significant combination of professional development and local government leadership experience above and beyond the daily demands of leading the City of Emporia. Please join me in
congratulating William E. Johnson, III in this achievement and the example it sets for the City of Emporia and our community.”
Johnson is qualified by 25 of professional local government executive experience. Prior to his appointment in 2018 as City Manager of the City of Emporia, he served as City Manager for City of Petersburg, City Manager for College Park, Georgia, Deputy County Administrator with Chesterfield County, Deputy City Manager of Richmond, County Administrator, and Deputy County Administrator.
Highlights of William Johnson’s ICMA membership include: 100th Anniversary Planning Committee, Small Cities Task Force, Members in Transition Task Force, Current member of 2022 Conference evaluation co-committee. Johnson has also made significant contributions to a number of other organizations, including: Secretary, Virginia First Cities, Member, Virginia Municipal League, National Forum for Black Public Administrators, Big Brother/Big Sister Program, Member,Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Committee Member, Senior Executive Institute Alumni, Board Member and Executive Board Member, Virginia Local Government Management Association.
For more information regarding the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program, contact Jenese Jackson at ICMA, 777 North Capitol Street, N.E., #500, Washington, D.C. 20002-4201; jjackson@icma.org; 202-962-3556.
About ICMAICMA, the International City/County Management Association, advances professional local government worldwide. The organization’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. ICMA identifies leading practices to address the needs of local governments and professionals serving communities globally. We provide services, research, publications, data and information, peer and results-oriented assistance, and training and professional development to thousands of city, town, and county leaders and other individuals and organizations throughout the world. The management decisions made by ICMA’s members affect millions of people living in thousands of communities, ranging in size from small towns to large metropolitan areas.
