Greensville County’s Xzavion Walton, No. 3, shoots from 3-point land Thursday in regional tournament semifinal action against Nottoway as Cedric Wilkins, No. 0, seeks to get himself into position for a rebound. The Eagles travel to Woodstock for a 7 p.m. Friday contest against the Region B champion Central Falcons. Central edged East Rockingham 73-70 in overtime in the 2A Region B final.