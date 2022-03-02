RICHMOND — For the first time in all of 2022, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad tasted defeat. It was a harsh one, as the Eagles fell 85-41 on the road to the powerhouse John Marshall High School out of Richmond.
This snaps the Eagles’ 13-game winning streak, and marks Greensville’s first loss since Dec. 15, when the Eagles dropped a 56-55 heartbreaker to out-of-state opponent KIPP Pride. Greensville’s record now stands at a still-impressive 14-2.
Fortunately, by reaching the regional final in the first place, the Eagles are still ensured a spot in the VHSL Class 2A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, which begins Friday, March 4. There, the Eagles will take on the Falcons of Central Woodstock High School, winners of the region 2B tournament. The Falcons hold a record of 21-7.
The Eagles punched their ticket to the state tournament by defeating the Nottoway Cougars 58-39 at home in the regional semifinal for that 13th straight win.
Nearly half of the Eagles’ offense came from junior Xzavion Walton, who scored 26 points, including two three-pointers in the first quarter where the Eagles rallied from an early deficit to take a commanding lead they never relinquished.
