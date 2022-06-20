When he was a child growing up on the Ivory Coast, Shime’s Nguessan received a shoebox full of goodies. The shoebox brought joy to Nguessan.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, Nguessan will give a testimonial about receiving the shoebox and how it changed his life. When Nguessan received his shoebox, he thought the contents would be divided between two or three children. Astonished is the word describing Nguessan’s reaction when he discovered he had his own shoebox filled with gifts. Operation Christmas Child has a significant Emporia-Greensville connection.
The shoebox is a delivery tool of Operation Christmas Child, a program born in 1993, sending a shoebox full of presents to children in more than 160 countries and territories. Operation Christmas Child is a mission of Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Christian organization with a mission of providing physical and spiritual aid to victims of war, poverty, and natural disasters.
Each year Glenda Creath participates in the program with like-minded people from the region. Creath is a member of the Southeastern Virginia Operation Christmas Child team. The volunteers pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene products, dolls, stuffed animals, toy cars, and other items.
In 2018, Creath was one of the fortunate Operation Christmas Child volunteers to deliver shoeboxes to children. She visited an elementary school in Ukraine to distribute presents. Creath described it as an eye-opening experience.
“If they get anything in a shoebox they can wear, they put it on,” she said. “Sunglasses or whatever, it immediately goes on. They love school supplies because, in so many of these countries, they cannot go to school unless they have their own school supplies. They are shared about Christ and told about Christ.”
On June 25, Nguessan will tell his own story of Operation Christmas Child’s impact on his life. For more information about the event, contact Creath at 434-594-5375.
