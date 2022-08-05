Daniel Alford earned second-team All Tri-Rivers basketball honors for the 2020 Tri-Rivers district champion GreensvilleCounty Eagles.
COVID-19 ruined the 2021 season for Greensville County High School, but Alford continued playing basketball at Life Christian in Chester. The former Eagle also excelled on the AAU circuit in route to catching the eye of Bluefield University coach Richard Morgan.
Alford recently signed to play basketball for the Morgan and the Rams, a squad coming off a 16-13 season as a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Alford’s excited to get a chance to play basketball and continue his education at the next level.
“College is a different life,” Alford said. “I’ll get a chance to experience new things, and I’m ready for it.”
