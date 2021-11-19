Since 2013, members of the Meherrin Ruritan Club in Emporia and other volunteers have gathered each November for the Rise Against Hunger meal-packing event. After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event resumed on Wednesday night, as dozens of volunteers met at the MRC headquarters on Skippers Road to pack thousands of meals in boxes to be shipped to places where they are truly needed.
The event is one of many similar volunteer missions around the world organized by Rise Against Hunger, a non-profit organization whose stated goal is to end world hunger by the year 2030. The organization was founded in 1998 (originally branded as “Stop Hunger Now”) by Ray Buchanan, a United Methodist minister who had once served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War.
At Wednesday night’s event, Rise Against Hunger managed to pack 7,128 meals. These consisted of rice, soybeans, dried vegetables, and a vitamin packet. Volunteers worked assembly line-style at four different stations to load, pack, seal, and move the boxes, which will be transported to a warehouse in Richmond for final distribution.
According to Tony Cornicello, RAH’s community engagement manager, the boxes will be shipped mostly to west Africa and Central America.
“The way that we package it is basically like a human assembly line, where you’ve got a funnel station, two scales, two sealers, and a boxing station, and they work as a team.” said Cornicello. “The reason that we do it this way is an opportunity for folks to be able to engage to tangible hands-on experience and then be able to see the impact that they’re making to those children.”
“This is, to me, a great event,” said event coordinator Bobby Wrenn from the Ruritan Club. “We’re gonna pack meals to be shipped somewhere where it’s truly needed and truly appreciated. It’s a wonderful feeling to be involved with an event like this, and the people that come out here to do the packing really enjoy it.”
With each thousand boxes filled, a gong bearing the Rise Against Hunger logo was struck. The first gong struck at 4:50 p.m., and the second hit came just 17 minutes later.
Along with the Meherrin Ruritan Club, the Rise Against Hunger event gathered volunteers from Greensville County High School’s golf team, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 232 from Purdy, the Emporia Rotary Club, several local churches, and students and teachers from Southside Virginia Community College, among others.
“We just heard about this event, and we just came to volunteer and help with the cause,” said one of the Boy Scout volunteers.
Anyone can donate to Rise Against Hunger’s cause by visiting their website at riseagainsthunger.org. All donations are tax-deductible.
