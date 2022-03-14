Southside Virginia Community College faculty faced dramatic changes to education delivery to students when COVID-19 invaded the region in March of 2020. SVCC Director of Institutional Advancement Mary Jane Elkins said challenges have been trying but she is optimistic better days are coming soon.
SVCC partners with high schools throughout Southside Virginia with dual enrollment education. High School students went about dual enrollment education in one of two ways. The students would either go to an SVCC campus utilizing the specialized labs. The program is offered through the high schools as well. The dual enrollment numbers decrease coincided with the pandemic’s arrival. Elkins wants to see the dual enrollment numbers back at the pre-pandemic levels.
“We are working on getting these numbers up,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our students to take dual enrollment classes while they are in high school. They get credit for those classes, and it puts them on the road to getting a college education.”
High-speed internet access is a barrier for many students in the region. Many SVCC students face that barrier. COVID-19 has pushed the problematic issue to the forefront. Students have been forced to receive a good portion of their education remotely. Today, more of a hybrid education version is the standard for most SVCC students. The education could soon resemble the pre-pandemic norm. Elkins said that plays to the strength of SVCC.
“We offer our students a special opportunity to participate in classes with the faculty, and of course with COVID that changed,” she said. “For the last couple of years we’ve had to try to do things a little different.”
The masks are coming off of students throughout the country. On March 14, SVCC will join in giving the option of wearing a mask to students and faculty. Elkins said she believes the college is moving ahead to encourage students to return to campus.
The typical SVCC education tract is the semester system’s 3 or 4 credit courses students enroll for their schooling. The school has transfer agreements with more than 30 colleges and universities throughout Virginia, allowing students to continue after SVCC.
One program hit hard by the pandemic is the inmate education program. SVCC partners with several facilities to offer education to inmates. COVID restriction protocols in incarceration facilities brought a devastating blow to the program, but it will change soon.
“That’s starting to pick up a little bit,” Elkins said. “As of next year, inmates will be able to receive the PEL grants again. Education is one of the best tools for working with inmates to reduce the recidivism rate.”
The SVCC Fast-forward programs remain popular. Truck driver, power line worker, diesel technology, and solar panel installation courses are the hands-on training courses thriving at SVCC. Those courses are at the Blackstone campus at Fort Pickett.
“I would say our Blackstone campus is probably the least impacted during the pandemic,” Elkins said.
Elkins described SVCC President Dr. Quintin Johnson as an enthusiastic and student-oriented leader. On Tuesday, March 8, SVCC leaders were at the Golden Leaf Commons from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. to meet with groups throughout the community as SVCC begins working on its 5-year strategic plan.
As pandemic-related restrictions ease, the planning should be a less complicated map to chart, bringing optimism to the immediate future of education students at SVCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.