The House of Refuge Ministries is visible every Saturday from 9 a.m. until during its weekly community food distribution. The visibility was 10-fold last Saturday when the organization hosted a clothes giveaway at its site on the corner of North Main and Baker Streets in Emporia.
“Our vision is to receive things and distribute them to the community, whether its food, clothes, or household items,” Rev. Dr. Muriel Artis of House of Refuge Ministries said. “Our mission is to bless the community.”
The parking lot quickly filled with people seeking to take advantage of the effort put forth by the group and Berean Light Ministries. Operation Christmas Child volunteer Glenda Creath was onsite to assist.
Plenty of clothes and household items came from citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community, but it stretched further than that. Artis said the outpouring of support to donate came from as far as Richmond.
The House of Refuge Ministries hosts the clothing and household item distribution annually — usually in October. The clothing donations came so rapidly this year that the event was moved up nearly three months.
A third project found itself on display during the event — the Nehemiah Community Outreach. Skylar Hamlin operated a booth giving away free children’s books. What is the Nehemiah Community Outreach?
“We have literacy goals,” Artis said. “We’ve hosted several outreaches before. We’ve taught parents skills of how to teach different reading skills to children. We have an early initiative for literacy. We have goals that will take us further to also have a preschool. We are trying to make sure that literacy is established early and get kids prepared for the upper grades.”
Hamlin also distributed “How-to” packets for parents on teaching skills.
The clothing and household item giveaway will not be present at the site this weekend, but the food distribution continues. It wasn’t supposed to be a weekly event when it started, but the House of Refuge Ministries is blessed to continue the program.
“We didn’t know it was going to continue, but people keep coming every week,” Artis said. “As long as they come, we will continue to distribute.”
The food distribution begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 11 a.m. or when the food runs out. Artis said the group delivers to senior citizens and people that can’t get out of the home.
For food delivery, call Artis or her husband Bruce Artis at (804) 586-2118 or 804-586-1565.
