As Community & Physician Liaison for Crater Community Hospice, Bill Humphreys’ life — both personal and professional — revolves around caring for others.
Humphreys’ wife of 36 years, Melanie, suffers from multiple sclerosis and also had a bout with breast cancer. Whenever Humphreys isn’t on the clock looking after patients, he’s looking after Melanie.
“How have Melanie and I avoided crisis? We always stay ahead,” said Humphreys. “I gotta tell you, after 20 years of disease, it’s not easy right now. Tomorrow, she goes to get three CAT scans.”
Humphreys was the guest at Thursday’s monthly luncheon of the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce, held at the Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia. There, he relayed his experiences from more than two decades of exhausting and mentally straining work in the field.
His first encounter with Crater came 25 years ago, while he was working at a local pharmacy. Through a connection, Humphreys was offered a position at Crater. It came at an opportune time, as Melanie had just come down with her illness.
“I called back later and said, ‘what do you think I am? Chicken?’” said Humphreys. “I knew that I needed to be somewhere where they understood what I was getting ready to go through.”
Among other functions, Crater Community Hospice specializes in offering comfortable end-of-life care for patients who have a short time left. Hospice care is generally the last option when treatment of the disease is no longer possible.
An entire team of caregivers is responsible for the well-being of each patient. This includes the case manager, who is the main point of contact between the patient, patient’s family, and other caregivers. Also involved is a home aide, who takes care of duties such as bathing and showering the patient.
Hospice care can take place in a hospital setting, assisted living facility, or at home. However, ever since COVID-19 took hold and jammed hospitals across the country, Crater has taken every effort to shift it away from the hospital and toward patients’ homes.
“What are you doing when you’re getting home health? You’re getting better,” said Humphreys. “Remember, they come in, they do their thing, and they’re gone.”
Crater Community Hospice also operates two thrift shops, located in Petersburg and North Chesterfield. These shops accept “gently-used” clothing, furniture, books, sporting goods, and household items.
