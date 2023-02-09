May 18, 2019, marked the last time dogs decked out in costume and pawed their way across the stage at the Golden Leaf Commons. The Emporia-Greensville Humane Society was celebrating its 15th anniversary, highlighted by the 10th annual Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon.
In March 2020, the EGHS was finalizing plans for its 11th annual Doggie Fashion Show in May. However, a pandemic obliviated those plans in 2020, 2021, and 2022. EGHS President Peggy Malone endured the loss of the organization’s top fundraiser. However, the pandemic’s aftermath took a toll, with the Doggie Fashion Show sidelined.
“It’s been rough the past three years for us without the dog show,” Malone said. “With the support of our dedicated supporters and our Boston Butt fundraisers we’ve made it. Bringing back the dog show is a great way to celebrate our 19th anniversary in May.”
Malone’s brainstorming spurred the birth of the Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon in 2010. The gala was an immediate hit with Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities. Show-goers feast on a catered lunch and watch the small, medium, and large dogs move across the stage while gussied up in costume. An argument can be made that many of the four-legged contestants enjoy the attention more than the onlookers — who always enjoy the afternoon watching their furry friends.
The positive response to the Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon spread well across Emporia-Greensville borders. Contestants and people coming to see the canine gallantry have traveled from as far away as Maryland. More often than not — they come back.
2023 Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show
Three categories of canines, small, medium, and large breeds, will patrol the stage at the Golden Leaf Commons. Registration for the dogs begins Feb. 27 and runs through April 24 unless the contestant slots are filled. The fee to register a dog in the show is $25. Call (434) 634-3296 or (434) 634-3447 for registration forms. The first 10 small breeds, the first 10 medium breeds, and the first five large breeds registered will be in the show. The canines must be in costume, on a leash, handled by a person at least 6 years of age who can handle the animal, or accompanied by an adult.
Every dog receives a medal. Winners are chosen from the small, medium, and large breed categories. The division champions receive a $300 cash prize, a free bag of dog food, and a Petsense Goodie Basket valued at $100. All of the judges are in a pet-related field.
The top show dog is chosen as the 2023 Doggie King or Doggie Queen. The first place prize includes $500 in cash, a free bag of dog food, an 8x10 portrait from Picture Perfect, a one-year subscription to Dog Fancy Magazine, and a pet basket from Petsense goodie basket valued at $150, as well as one free grooming and featured throughout the year as the Doggie King or Queen for the EGHS. Winners are also chosen for Best Personality, Best Costume, and Most Challenged. They will receive $150 each and a Petsense Goodie Basket valued at $150.
The family fun begins when the doors open at 11:30 a.m. The show runs until 3 p.m. Patrons receive a table and a catered lunch from Southern Smokin Barbecue. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children under 12. All proceeds from the show benefit the animals of the Emporia-Greensville Humane Society.
EGHS
The EGHS has been an integral part of the community since its founding in 2004 when a group of volunteers assisted the City and County animal shelters. Within a few years, organizers raised funds to build a 4,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility to house and care for animals, which includes veterinary care space, overnight accommodations for pets in need, an isolation room, and separate care facilities for dogs and cats. The goal is to find permanent homes for the animals through adoption.
“We had a wonderful adoption year last year,” Malone said. “Twenty-two dogs and cats were adopted out to 11 homes. The year before it was 23. Adoptions are going great. In fact, we had somebody surrender a Lab on Thursday. It was adopted Saturday.”
The EGHS offers needed programs in the community. The Dog Bite Prevention Program is perfect for young children. The EGHS teaches kids how to keep from getting bitten by a dog and the warning signs to look for.
One program is the Common Assistance Program. A pet owner unable to care for their pet for one reason or another can lean on the EGHS for help.
“We set aside a certain amount of money each year to help pet owners keep their pets at home,” Malone said. “They might need their pets to be spayed or neutered, get shots, or have a doghouse. We want them to be able to keep their pet at home instead of giving them to the Humane Society or an animal shelter. We started doing that last year, and it worked well.”
The EGHS relies on donations from businesses and citizens of the community and surrounding area. One fundraising apparatus that has been somewhat forgotten is the Memorial Fund. People can donate in honor of or in memory of a person or a pet. The EGHS is located at 206 Industrial Drive, Emporia, VA 23847. You can reach the EGHS at (434) 634-3447. One way to donate to the EGHS is by bringing the family to a fun day as the dogs stroll around the stage at the Golden Leaf Commons during the 11th annual Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show on May 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.