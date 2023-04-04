-

Rick Pinksaw, Chief of the Emporia Police Department, speaks at Tuesday night’s Neighborhood Watch meeting.

 William Pitts/I-M

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to be on the street or on the beat with the force, then the Citizens Police Academy is offering that opportunity for all Emporia and Greensville County residents starting May 4. 

The Citizens Police Academy is a ten-week series of free classes run by the Emporia Police Department for residents who are interested in working with or learning more about the inner workings of local law enforcement. The academy covers everything from forensics to self-defense to interview and interrogation tactics.

