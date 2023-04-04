If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to be on the street or on the beat with the force, then the Citizens Police Academy is offering that opportunity for all Emporia and Greensville County residents starting May 4.
The Citizens Police Academy is a ten-week series of free classes run by the Emporia Police Department for residents who are interested in working with or learning more about the inner workings of local law enforcement. The academy covers everything from forensics to self-defense to interview and interrogation tactics.
Classes are absolutely free and will be held each Thursday starting May 4 and ending July 27. Registration forms are available at the Emporia Police Department’s website at www.ci.emporia.ca.us/police-department, as well as the EPD’s headquarters on Budd Street. Online registrations can be printed out and mailed to Lieutenant Troy Hawkins, the CPA’s coordinator.
Participants must be at least 17 years old, have no prior felony conviction, bring a proper form of identification, and must live, work or worship in the city of Emporia or Greensville County. Any participants who are exactly 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent.
The deadline for applying for the Citizens Police Academy is Saturday, April 27, and spaces are limited. For more information, contact Lt. Troy Hawkins at (434) 829-6555 or (434) 634-7320.
