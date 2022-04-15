Dr. Kevin Swenson has been practicing dentistry in Emporia for 26 years, but how times have changed. When pondering the differences in the dental profession compared to the mid-1990s, Swenson could only shake his head.
“Things I do today I never imagined I’d be able to do,” he said. “There is a lot of digital dentistry using technology to help us design our dentistry. Three-dimensional printing is not too far off for just about everything we’re doing. The ability to diagnose is so much better now than it was when I started 26 years ago.”
Today’s dental patients discover life-threatening issues when gum disease, oral cancers, and tumors are diagnosed. Dental implants are now performed right in the local office. For the most part, simple fillings are done by laser technology. No longer do most dental patients leave the office with a numb mouth after having fillings put in their teeth.
The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting to help Swenson celebrate his new 552 N Main St. site last week. The expansion was something Swenson said was needed about 10 years ago. He had plenty of help assuring he got into the new facility as 2022 popped up on the calendar in January.
Swenson said his wife, Kelly Swenson, performed most of the office’s design work. Kevin spoke words of high praise for the contractor Clint Slate and the staff of the City of Emporia for assisting in the proper licensing and other required protocols to get into the office building. The help to move into the new facility isn’t the first time the Emporia dentist received assistance in his career.
“I had great mentors over the years,” Kevin said. “Roger Palmer and Harold Neal welcomed me with open arms into the community, and nurtured me as a young dentist. I hope to be that same nurturer for new dental staff, and dental personnel, whether it be in my office, or anywhere in the community.”
Kevin credits the helping hand in keeping his office successful from his dedicated and determined staff. The drive for excellence in the dental craft is a motivational tool for the team throughout the office.
Kevin also credited the community support proven by the large crowd that showed up for the ribbon-cutting to help him celebrate the new site. His family, Chamber members, friends, local government officials, and professionals throughout Emporia-Greensville came to celebrate with Kevin and his staff.
“It gives us the impression the community is supporting us,” he said. “We’re very blessed to be a part of this community, and we hope to be here for years to come, and to serve you all, and anyone that needs us in any capacity.”
Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey cut the ribbon with a large crowd gathered for a photo opportunity. Kelly followed by leading visitors on tour through the massive complex. People were impressed with the state-of-the-art equipment and new technology throughout the building. To inquire about an appointment at the office of Dr. Kevin Swenson DDS, call (434) 634-0035.
The new site is impressive, but when Kevin talks about the changes in dentistry over the last 26 years, he realizes he can’t take up too much time celebrating the move. He has to keep up with the ever-changing field.
“Dentistry is changing all the time,” he said. “The old adage is if you don’t keep up you get left behind. Dentistry keeps evolving as we speak.”
