Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit will sponsor a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Thursday, October 27th. You are invited to join in and show support. Sign In will be at 9:30am in Veterans Memoria Park (behind the Emporia Post Office).
FSVAU Domestic Violence Awareness Walk scheduled for Thursday in Emporia
