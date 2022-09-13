Community building is a vital part of the mission of the Emporia Police Department. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., the EPD takes its community-building venture to Meherrin River Park.
Lt. Troy Hawkins said it is a family-friendly affair with a lot of activity to keep the community entertained. Businesses, food vendors, and community civic organizations will be on hand to add to the event by selling food or getting the word out about their role in the community.
An Emporia-Greensville favorite, DJ Trans, will be blasting music through the air to get event-goers into a festive mood. Door prizes and raffles are slated to let the lucky winners head home with a little more than they came with when they leave the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association site.
For more information or to find out what you can do to help the EPD with National Night out, call Hawkins at 434-829 6555.
