Home health care is a vital need in all communities. Emporia-Greensville isn’t exempt from this need.
LaKeisha Woodley is the business manager and marketing executive for the Emporia branch of Southern Virginia Home Health. She is proud of the positive impact the staff at the 420A South Main St. site has on the community. Woodley said there is a misnomer by many residents of Emporia when it comes to defining home health services.
“A lot of people believe you have to be bed-ridden to receive home health services,” she said. “You don’t have to be bed-ridden. You do have to be home-bound. What that means is it’s a taxing effort to get out. You might have to have someone drive to the doctor’s office or to get your medications, and things like that.”
Woodley said the company offers a large variety of services to patients. The Better Breathing program assists sufferers with information on improving their breathing. The Clearway Better Breathing device is proven to strengthen lung capacity. The program ties into the Chronic Lung Disease Management program offered by the business. The positive results are undeniable for many patients, who have shown incredible improvement in their breathing within as few as three weeks.
Woodley tells personnel at medical facilities that Southern Virginia Regional Home Health wants to be the eyes and ears at the patients’ homes. Their interaction with doctors is a plus for patients. The home health aspect of the company’s services is critical in helping patients live healthier lives. Woodley raved about the program assisting in curtailing diabetes.
“A lot of patients are borderline of being diabetic,” Woodley said. “We’ll have nurses go into the home and teach them about the new medications they are taking. The nurses tell them about different diets they can do to keep them from being on so many medications.”
The fewer medications a patient takes at a given time, the less the costs are in the long run.
Helping people have a better quality of life is a Woodley goal. She has always been a community-oriented person. Woodley said that is precisely what Southern Virginia Regional Home Health does for Emporia-Greensville and the surrounding area.
Assuring home-bound patients keep their minds active is a part of the duties of the Southern Virginia Regional Home Health nurses on assignment. In some cases, maintaining an active mind is essential for the patients.
“We have many patients on the early stages of dementia,” Woodley said. “They don’t know what is going on with their minds, their bodies, or what is happening. Family members don’t know. So, by us having these programs we can go in there and teach, and not just by the pamphlet. We’ll have more information.”
Southern Virginia Regional Home Health is open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can call the Southern Virginia Regional Home Health Office at 434-348-3459.
Southern Virginia Regional Home Health offers occupational and physical therapy, wound, Ostomy, and Continence nursing, as well as chronic and heart disease management. If a home-bound patient needs care, chances are Southern Virginia Regional Home Health has the trained professional available to serve the need. Woodley is high on the nurses on the company’s staff.
“They are the best,” she said. “And I’m not saying that just because I work there. They really are the best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.