The 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival gets into full swing at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Kickoff-Kookoff, and carnival hitting the scene simultaneously. Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey presented long-time Virginia Peanut Festival official Maxi Moore with a proclamation recognizing the significance of the peanut in Virginia and the impact of the Virginia Peanut Festival in the community.
“Since colonial times, Virginia has been famous for peanuts,” Carey read from the proclamation. “Out of the 12-peanut producing states in the United States, the Virginia-type peanut grown in the state of Virginia is distinguished by its shape, color and referred to as the peanut of gourmet.”
The 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival officially began with the pageant on Sept. 10. Car shows, outdoor concerts, and fireworks are yet to come. The signature event expected to bring thousands to the streets of Emporia is the Virginia Peanut Festival Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Moore was on hand for the Virginia Peanut Festival in 1963. At the time, he grew peanuts and was a buyer for Planters. Moore has seen a lot in the Virginia Peanut Festival through the years.
“The people that came to the first one brought children,” Moore said. “Now thiose children are bringing grandchildren over, and over, and over. They go home with pleasant memories. They’ve been educated on things along the way. I just can’t thank ya’ll enough for helping us keep it going.”
Moore heads the musical entertainment portion of Emporia-Greensville’s signature event. He brought Earl Blick to the Emporia City Council meeting to assist him. Blick handles the Classic Car & Truck Show. He’s been a part of that program for 40 years. Black distributed peanut butter spreaders and peanut-shaped stress relievers to the mayor, city manager, and city council members as a token of appreciation for their support through the years.
Moore also traveled to a Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting to thank county officials for supporting the event.
