In December 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its peak, the Emporia Police Department conceived of a safe, socially-distanced event which would allow them to give back to the community in the spirit of the holiday season. Thus, the first “Blue Christmas” event was held.
Two years later, Blue Christmas has become a holiday tradition. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the EPD will distribute food and gifts to disadvantaged children and families in the area.
Any family within the city of Emporia who is in need of some kind of assistance this holiday season can pick up an application from the EPD’s building on Budd Street. All families who apply must reside within the city limits of Emporia. The deadline for applying is Dec. 11.
Families who do qualify to receive assistance will have the option of either coming to the EPD building to pick up their gifts or have an officer drop by their home to deliver them.
In preparation for the event, the EPD is holding a Blue Christmas Toy Drive. From Dec. 1 until the day of the Blue Christmas event, anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., citizens can drop off their unneeded toys at the EPD’s building on Budd Street.
“We aren’t being specific to any particular toys,” said Lieutenant Troy Hawkins, who is helping to organize this event. “We have seen in past years that the popular age group is 8-12 years old. The toys, of course, will be a big help in the whole Blue Christmas event.”
The police department has also asked local businesses and organizations to donate or lend any help they can.
Blue Christmas was originally conceived by Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw as a replacement for the EPD’s previous “Kids-N-Cops” shopping event, which could not be held during the 2020 holiday season due to the pandemic. So instead of taking children out to Wal-Mart and shopping for gifts, officers would bring the gifts to the children and their families.
Last year, Blue Christmas’s generosity reached 84 children across 34 families. This was double the output from the year before, when the EPD distributed gifts to 47 children across 19 families.
