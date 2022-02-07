On Friday, Feb. 25, the EGHS hosts its 28th semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $35 for the slow-cooked pork and $40 for Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce.
The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot in a drive-thru format. All proceeds go to the operations of the EGHS. The EGHS does not receive city or county funding. The community support financially and volunteer efforts have helped the EGHS survive after its founding in 2004. In February of 2008, the EGHS broke ground on its 4,000 square-foot facilities in the Emporia Industrial Park.
“It’s a demanding everyday job that includes weekends,” Malone said. “It takes special volunteers to do this kind of work. God always comes through for us. The people that support us are so special, so when you think about all those little faces down there depending on us, they would be dead if it wasn’t for us. It’s wonderful being able to make a difference.”
Making a difference is what the EGHS has done since its founding. In May of 2004, Malone and a handful of volunteers fulfilled the dream of bringing the Humane Society to Emporia. Within three months, the 5013C non-profit papers were filed, and the EGHS was officially recognized. The work was far from complete.
The EGHS did not have its own building and ran a cattery in a building owned by Malone. Dogs were boarded at citizens’ homes seeking to help the struggling new organization until a permanent housing site for the animals could be built.
At the time, the animal shelter operated a gas chamber to euthanize unadopted dogs. Malone urged city and county officials to do away with the practice and was successful in her efforts.
The next big break came from Parker Oil, which donated a 3-acre lot in the Emporia Industrial Park for the EGHS to construct its facility. It took nearly five years from the birth of the EGHS to have its almost $500,000, 4,000 square-foot facilities built for $175,000 through donations. The five-year process preceding the building took a determined group of volunteers and community help to make it happen.
The Boston Butt sales play a vital role in the EGHS funding. To order a Boston Butt, call (434) 634-3413, or drop by Peggy Malone State Farm Insurance at 113 Baker St., Emporia.
