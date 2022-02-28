Emporia City Manager William Johnson invited several youths from Gene Porter’s S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness after-school program to deliver presentations of African American individuals that made significant contributions to American history.
City Council members learned about Robert Smalls, an enslaved African American that used a cotton steamer to free himself and eight families from slavery on May 13, 1862. Smalls served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1874-86.
The municipality’s governing body not only learned of several prominent African Americans and their contributions, but it also met the young men of S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness. Zaviyon Perry wrapped up the session for S.T.R.O.N.G Temple youth. Perry highlighted Garrett Morgan, who invented the gas mask.
“The mask was used to rescue people from a tunnel construction disaster,” Perry said. “Now that you met Mr. Morgan, it’s time to meet me. I’m Zaviyon, also known as Big Z. I’m in 10th grade, and I attend Greensville County High School. So far this semester, I’m a straight ‘A student that wants to make a change for our community, and even the world. With your help we can make this town presentable, and people can come here for the place instead of just trying to get to North Carolina.”
Perry’s speech had members of the City Council and other people at the meeting laughing and smiling as the perfect finale to the S.T.R.O.N.G Temple youth presentation.
In action taken by the City Council:
n Mike Allen was appointed to a position on the Planning Commission. Allen replaces Thomas Lucas Vaughan, who resigned from his post earlier this month.
n The City Council approved the recommendation to combine the Sanitation Supervisor and Street Maintenance Supervisor into one position. The request came from the departments to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of both divisions. The position falls under the direction of the city’s Deputy Director of Public Services.
n A resolution giving Johnson the authority to execute all Virginia Department of Transportation agreements received unanimous approval. The Emporia City Council next meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in the Council Chambers of the municipal building.
