The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last Monday to reopen the Golden Leaf Commons building effective on Aug. 1. The decision comes just one month after the Board decided to keep the Commons closed to the public for the months of June and July.
Facility Manager Debbie Drummond appeared before the Board to ask for direction on reopening the Commons following Gov. Ralph Northam’s rescission of Executive Order 72 and lifting of the statewide mask mandate, social distancing and gathering restrictions on May 28. Drummond asked if Supervisors did decide to reopen the facility in August, what restrictions, if any, they would like to have in place.
“I think we should go on and reopen now that the governor has reopened everything,” said Board vice chairman Belinda Astrop. “I think we do need to have a plan of action as far as how you want to proceed in reopening, I think that’s something we definitely need to look at.”
While the Board did not decide on a specific set of restrictions for the reopening, the decision to move forward with the decision was expedited by a number of suitors who Drummond said have reached out to her about hosting events at the Commons in August. Drummond said the potential customers included two family reunions, one class reunion and one wedding.
The Board of Supervisors will decide on reopening restrictions for the site during its next meeting on Jun. 21.
