With most schools now off for the holiday break, local kids and teens can finally shake off the stress of academia for a few days. Over a dozen teens chose to spend their Monday morning at the Greensville-Emporia Extension Office on Oak Street at the 4-H Club’s “Holiday Bash”.
Despite the name, the “Bash” was a casual affair, as the members of the 4-H Teen Club got into the holiday spirit by baking sugar cookies, putting together Christmas ornaments, and covering each other in toilet paper to create “snowmen”.
The “Holiday Bash” kicks off the 2022 season of events for the Teen Club, which will include community service and college tours to prepare teenagers for the adult world. Next month, the Teen Club plans to travel to the state capitol building in Richmond to educate their legislators on what the 4-H club does
“We have slowly been doing things…but really, we haven’t been as active as we would have liked during COVID,” said Hannah Parker, the 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent. “But now, this is our first real meeting, I’d say, in person. And then in January, we’re gonna be regularly meeting again.”
Two days earlier, the 4-H club held a “Holiday Camp”, also at the Cooperative Extension building, which included many of the same events as the teens’ Holiday Bash. However, this event was for the 4-H’s 5-13 year-olds — and according to Parker, it was “mainly 5-year-olds”.
Many of these same teens were on hand as volunteers for that very event. According to Parker, the Teen Holiday Bash was a “reward day” of sorts for their efforts.
