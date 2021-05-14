The Virginia State Police are hosting a Community Day Open House at the Emporia office on May 21 from 4-7 p.m. The meet and greet event will have refreshments, and is for members of the community interested in joining or learning more about VSP.
Trooper Samuel Boone said several specialized units would be on-hand, including a K-9 unit, Search & Rescue and a motorcycle unit.
Boone said recruitment for VSP has been very low during the pandemic, and recruiters are hoping things will turn around in the coming months.
The VSP office in Emporia is located at 520 S. Main St. For further questions about the event, contract Trooper Samuel Boone at 757-803-5459, or through email at samuel.boone@vsp.virginia.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.