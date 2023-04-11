The Town of Jarratt may be stuck in a catch-22 over where future town hall meetings will be held, and a particularly crowded town council meeting this Monday night may have further complicated matters.
On Monday, the town council and Mayor Melanie Wilson heard from multiple citizens who wanted town hall meetings moved back to the larger space at the Johns Manville Clubhouse instead of the usual location of town hall, located on South Braxton Avenue.
This past September, to accommodate rising attendance, the Town of Jarratt moved council meetings from the smaller town hall space at South Braxton Avenue to the much larger clubhouse. At last month’s town council meeting, to address complaints from residents and in response to falling attendance for meetings, it was decided to move council meetings back to South Braxton Avenue.
“We were told that the residents wanted to move back here,” said Mayor Wilson. “One of the council members said that the residents wanted to move back here.”
According to Mayor Wilson, attendance at the last meeting at the Clubhouse was only five residents.
This marked the first meeting since the move back to South Braxton Avenue, and already there are rumblings about moving back to the clubhouse.
One look outside the building revealed the chief complaint — parking. Jarratt’s town hall has a small parking lot, forcing overflow vehicles to park on the side of the road. On Monday night, that’s exactly what happened, as row after row of vehicles parked on both sides of South Braxton Road to access the building.
One resident brought up the possibility that parked cars near town hall could potentially block emergency vehicles that need to use South Braxton Road.
By contrast, Johns Manville Clubhouse has more than ample parking for the number of people who usually show up for a town hall meeting in Jarratt — parking on a field of grass and dirt, but parking nonetheless.
However, as members of the council pointed out, the Clubhouse had drawbacks of its own as host of town hall meetings, chief among them being heating and air. The Clubhouse is an older building whose only source of heat is propane, and being a larger space, it takes longer for the interior to warm to a desired level.
This has the potential to make meetings during winter an uncomfortable experience if preparations are not made ahead of time, and may have played a part in the decision to move meetings back to South Braxton Avenue in March.
Another problem was the lack of an amplification system at the Clubhouse making it difficult for residents to hear the council members.
“I don’t think people has a problem meeting down there. I think they liked it because of the room and especially the parking,” said Jarratt town council member Anne Brown. “But who wants to go to a meeting when it’s so cold and you can’t hear what the council has to say?”
The issue of where to hold town hall meetings wasn’t even on the agenda on Monday night — it was brought up during citizens’ comments at the beginning.
No resolution was taken on moving back to the Clubhouse, and the issue was tabled until the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.