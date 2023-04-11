-

Jarratt Mayor Melanie Wilson (left) and Town Clerk Allison Woodward (right) at Monday night's town council meeting.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

The Town of Jarratt may be stuck in a catch-22 over where future town hall meetings will be held, and a particularly crowded town council meeting this Monday night may have further complicated matters.

On Monday, the town council and Mayor Melanie Wilson heard from multiple citizens who wanted town hall meetings moved back to the larger space at the Johns Manville Clubhouse instead of the usual location of town hall, located on South Braxton Avenue.  

Recommended for you