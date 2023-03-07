Since its foundation in January 2022, Terrence Washington’s We Got Your Back Community Team has had one mission: to save the youth of the Emporia/Greensville area. In the past 14 months, the group has held community clean-ups, the back-to-school bash, and the community law enforcement day.
This Saturday, Washington’s group paid tribute to the women of the Emporia/Greensville area with the first annual Women’s Empowerment event, held at the Golden Leaf Commons.
The theme of the event was “I Survived It”. According to Washington, “It” in this case could refer to anything from breast cancer to divorce to depression.
“Whatever women had an issue with, they survived,” said Washington. “Survival is the theme of this event.”
The event also served to pay tribute to Ms. Debra Brown, who was awarded the title of “Woman of the Year” by the Lawrenceville chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority for her lifetime of achievement.
From November 2000, Brown served as president of the Greensville County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), where she continuously advocated for the promotion of African-Americans within the Emporia Police Department — which eventually led to both the first African-American Police Chief and Lieutenant. From there, Brown advanced to become the Area 6 chairperson for the statewide NAACP.
“I got to see firsthand her passion and dedication to bettering the lives of those around her. I’ve watched as she worked tirelessly to raise awareness about discrimination and bigotry,” said Brown’s daughter, Richanda McNair, introducing Brown. “Her commitment to justice has been unwavering, and she has made significant contributions to her community.”
Two keynote speeches were delivered: the first from Emporia Commonwealth’s Attorney Patricia Watson, and the second from Prophetess Cheryl Washington of the Restoration House of Praise in Clarksville, Tenn.
The theme of “I Survived It” seemed to resonate especially with Ms. Watson.
“Survival sometimes means just getting through the day. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?” said Watson. “But I deal with people who have survived many things. I deal with people who’ve had their homes broken into and their things stolen. I deal with people who’ve been robbed, who’ve been beaten, who’ve been raped.”
“I especially want all the women in here to know…we’ve all been stressed. We all know levels of stress that are sometimes beyond comprehension. You cannot grow without struggle and you cannot find strength without resistance.”
