Emporia/Greensville County Commonwealth's Attorney Patricia Watson speaks during the 1st annual We Got Your Back Women's Empowerment event on Saturday afternoon at Golden Leaf Commons.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Since its foundation in January 2022, Terrence Washington’s We Got Your Back Community Team has had one mission: to save the youth of the Emporia/Greensville area. In the past 14 months, the group has held community clean-ups, the back-to-school bash, and the community law enforcement day.

This Saturday, Washington’s group paid tribute to the women of the Emporia/Greensville area with the first annual Women’s Empowerment event, held at the Golden Leaf Commons.