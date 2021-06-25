Staff at the Meherrin Regional Library is excited for the return of the annual Summer Reading Program in July. It’s a month-long program that offers children ages 18 and under the chance to keep their reading sharp during the summer months.
Library Director Becky Walker said the program was created to combat the “summer slide “ – a phrase that refers to the small natural lapse in reading comprehension that happens to many students in between school years.
“We jump in and try to fill that gap,” Walker said, “give the kids something to do while they’re on break and promote reading – not only reading but all other kinds of interests.”
Each year, the Collaborative Summer Library Program [CSLP] coordinates a theme and disperses materials down through the state and local libraries. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” Colorful posters for the program can be seen on the walls at the library leading up to the program’s start in July. CSLP provides posters and other marketing tools for libraries to use, as well as suggestions for how to implement activities on a local level.
This year’s program begins on July 1 at both the Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia as well as the Brunswick County Library in Lawrenceville. The program runs through the end of July and includes in-person events, as well as grab-and-go craft activities. The in-person events on July 1 may also be attended via Zoom for students who wish to remain at home. Participation is free for all children, and there is no cut off for when a student can sign up for the program.
Children who participate in the program are given a reading log to keep track of how many books they read during the summer. At the end of the program, the student who reads the most books in each age group will win a prize.
Due to COVID-19, last year’s summer reading program was entirely grab-and-go for students and families, and attendance was very low. According to the library’s branch manager Allison Blount, pre-registration for this summer’s program has already exceeded last year’s total participation by five or six times.
“We’re just excited to see kids,” Walker said. “It’s been such a challenge this last year. After being closed for so long, or on a reduced schedule, seeing people in the door, using the services – seeing kids is encouraging.”
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, please visit or contact the Richardson Memorial Library at 434-634-2539. You can also visit the library online at www.meherrinlib.org, or visit their Facebook page @meherrinregionallibrary.
