All year long, Washington Park Center on Dry Bread Road does its best to support the youth of the Emporia-Greensville community, through after-school activities, athletic programs, and academic scholarships.
This past Saturday afternoon, Washington Park opened its doors to the public to showcase its community efforts at a “holiday youth celebration”.
One of those youths who had plenty of reason to celebrate was Armani Anderson, who volunteers regularly at the center. Her life was changed for the better thanks to a trip to the Black College Expo in Bowie, Maryland, organized in part by Washington Park back in March. Anderson received multiple scholarship offers as a result of her visit. During her speech, Anderson expressed her gratitude to Washington Park for the positive impact it made on her future.
Saturday’s event was more than a celebration of the Washington Park Center, however — it was a celebration of youth athletics in Emporia-Greensville. Washington Park honored all 12 players from Greensville County High School’s football team who made the all-district and all-region squads. This season was a highly successful one for the Eagles, as they finished 8-2 during the regular season and won a playoff game.
The athletes honored on Saturday afternoon were Nyjiar Waller, La’Quarion Whitaker, Hasaan Edwards, Odell Turner, Jahvonte Harding, Zy’ion Murrell, Isaac Parker, Tremaine Hill, Charles Fields, Jamir Brown, and Devi’Youne Johnson. Marlos Stith was the 12th player named all-District, but could not attend.
In addition to their all-District honors, Fields and Turner were also named to the all-region team.
Each of the athletes received special plaques as well as “All-District” sweatsuits in honor of their achievements.
A former Greensville County athletic superstar, Isaiah Stephens, returned to Emporia to congratulate the current Eagle athletes and wish them well. Last year, Stephens excelled as part of the Eagles’ football, basketball, and track teams before graduating and heading to Norfolk State, where he is now focused on both football and track.
Stephens, who made all-state in track and all-region in football during his time as an Eagle, spoke about his first season of experience with the Norfolk State Spartans football program.
“It was rough at first,” said Stephens. “Practice was six days a week. Five o’clock in the morning. It was rough. Basically, for those of you who want to go to college and play at the next level, it’s rough. You’ve just got to trust the process and be prepared.”
Also coming to congratulate the Eagle athletes was Emporia sports legend Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver who is currently embarking on a career in politics.
“I raced in NASCAR for more than 20 years and did 20 years of TV,” said Sadler. “But I never did anything more fun that taught me more life lessons than playing youth football…baseball…high school sports right here in this county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.