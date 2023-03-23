For those dog owners in the area who haven’t secured a spot for their prized pet in this year’s Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show, don’t worry — spots are still open.
This May, the Doggie Fashion Show — operated by the Emporia-Greensville Humane Society — will return for its eleventh edition after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks largely to money raised through the Humane Society’s annual Boston Butt fundraisers, the dog show will finally return in 2023.
There will be three categories of canine breeds to enter in the show — small, medium, and large. Registration will remain open through April 24 or until all slots are filled, whichever comes first. The fee to enter your dog into the show is $25. For registration forms or for more information contact (434) 634-3296 or (434) 634-3447.
There will be enough room for 10 small breeds, 10 medium breeds, and five large breeds. Canines must appear in costume and on a leash, handled by a person at least six years of age who can handle the animal or accompanied by an adult.
A winner will be chosen from each of the three categories, and there will also be an overall winner who will be crowned the 2023 Doggie King or Queen. The winner from each breed will receive a $300 cash prize, a free bag of dog food, and a PetSense goodie basket valued at $100. The prize for top overall show dog includes $500 cash, a free bag of dog food, an 8x10 portrait from Picture Perfect, a one-year subscription to Dog Fancy magazine, a free grooming, and a $150 PetSense goodie basket.
According to event organizer Peggy Malone (who also runs a State Farm insurance branch in town), there has only been one entry so far in the large breeds category.
"The big winner will be chosen out of those three winners," said Malone. "But then you're going to have a winner for best personality, best costume, and most challenge."
The doors will open for the event at 11:30 a.m. on May 20, and guests will be treated to a catered lunch from Southern Smokin’ Barbecue. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for those under 12 years of age. All proceeds will benefit the Emporia/Greensville Humane Society.
