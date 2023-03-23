-

Bailey shows off for the crowd during the 2018 Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show & Luncheon at the Golden Leaf Commons.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

For those dog owners in the area who haven’t secured a spot for their prized pet in this year’s Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show, don’t worry — spots are still open.

This May, the Doggie Fashion Show — operated by the Emporia-Greensville Humane Society — will return for its eleventh edition after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks largely to money raised through the Humane Society’s annual Boston Butt fundraisers, the dog show will finally return in 2023.

