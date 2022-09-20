Blair Dickens is the 16-year-old daughter of Doug and Tina Dickens.
She is a junior at the Governor’s School of Southside Virginia and Greensville County High School. Dickens is active in many activities including dance, tennis, and is a published author. However, community service is one of her favorite things to do.
Dickens spent the summer tutoring first graders at Greensville Elementary School and noticed right away that pencils were the most needed item for all of the students, and most students were always without a pencil. The teacher supplied them with a pencil everyday, almost always at their own expense. Dickens decided then to launch Pencils for Teachers.
Dickens collects pencils from anyone willing to donate, as well as purchases them herself and then delivers them to the educators in our area. She plans to continue doing this for the entire school year.
