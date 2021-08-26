By April of 2020, COVID-19 was running rampant through the Emporia-Greensville community.
Many workers found themselves without work or shortened hours. The House of Refuge Ministries leadership decided they had to do something to help citizens of Emporia-Greensville. Rev. Dr. Muriel Artis and her husband Bruce Artis started a temporary food bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. every Saturday morning at its site on the corner of North Main and Baker Streets in Emporia.
“We get food donations from different individuals in the community,” Bruce said. “When we started, it was going to be a temporary thing. We saw that there is still a need, and we’ve been doing it every Saturday since then. This is something that helps the community, and we just want to give back into the community.”
The supposed temporary service that began on April 10 of 2020, is now in its 17th month of operation. Bruce said the House of Refuge Ministries has missed only one Saturday in that time frame due to a holiday.
The drive-thru assembly line of cars wheel through the Baker St. parking lot. Volunteers tote bags of canned goods and other food items to the people in their vehicles. When one car is loaded, the next one pulls through.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, Charlie Allen started setting up cones to direct the traffic coming through the food bank line. He completed the set up long before the first vehicle came rolling through the line shortly before 9 a.m. Allen had a short break before the first car arrived — then it was back to work bringing groceries to those that came to the site. Allen enjoys his Saturday mornings helping others.
“I love to help people,” Allen said. “I’m here to serve people. If I can help someone be blessed, then I’m blessed. Everybody needs somebody.”
The food bank is not limited to those who come to the House of Refuge Ministries. Food is also delivered to senior citizens and others that cannot leave their homes.
For food delivery from the House of Refuge Ministries, call 804-586-2118 or 804-586-1565.
