Every year in late February or early March, the Emporia-Greensville community can count on the Emporia Rotary Club’s Spaghetti Lunch/Dinner like clockwork — except this one. That clock has stopped due to the pandemic.
The Emporia Rotary Club scholarship revenue for continuing education for three high Emporia-Greensville high school seniors will not come from proceeds raised from the spaghetti sale. Still, the scholarships are not going away. Members of the local club met and decided the scholarship program is a vital mission of the club. It would not be a casualty of the pandemic this year.
Three high school graduates from Emporia-Greensville will receive $500 scholarships from the civic organization. The club will send the money directly to the institutions of the scholarship recipients. The revenue from the scholarship assists the recipients in the costs of tuition and fees. To qualify, the recipients must be residents of Emporia, or Greensville County, and further their education as full-time students at the next level.
To apply for an application for one of the Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships, call 434-634-2167. Rotary leaders will mail the application form to you. After completing your application, send it by mail to 314 South Main St., Emporia, VA 23847.
The applications must be completed and sent in by May 1.
