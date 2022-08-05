Summer learning loss is not endemic to students in Greensville County. It’s an issue facing school divisions throughout Virginia. For the second consecutive summer, the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is partnering with Greensville County Public Schools. The goal is to prevent summer learning loss with the six-week Power Scholars Academy before students return to school in September.
“The Power Scholars Academy is a program that is offered in partnership with the YMCA,” Kristin Vaughan, executive director of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, said. “It offers the Bellxcel curriculum. It’s an evidence-based program designed to prevent summer learning loss. Most children lose three months of learning through the summer. The program has proven to help children gain one to two months in reading and math.”
This summer, 261 GES students K-4 enrolled in the Power Scholars Academy. The students work to improve their reading, writing, and arithmetic skills. Christina Dickens’ class spent an afternoon on a simple machine project.
“We’re trying to make a catapult,” Alexis Hargrove said. “We’re trying to get a cotton ball onto a spoon using four rubber bands, 10 popsicle sticks and a spoon.”
Hargrove and her classmates broke into groups to make their catapults. After completing the task, the group lined up one by one to put their simple machines into action. The student-made catapults launched one cotton ball after another into the air.
Dickens’ class used flour, oil, salt, and hot water to make a version of play dough the previous day. The students used the material to make dinosaur fossils. The project was a hit for Mikai Rogers. He used his dinosaur to launch from the catapult during the next day’s simple machine project.
The Power Scholars Academy is similar to a school day during the school year. Time is allotted for lunch and recreation. However, enrichment programs emphasizing arts, science, technology, and career exploration keep the students busy in a learning environment. When personnel from the school division approached Vaughan about a summer enrichment program, she informed them of the YMCA Power Scholars Academy in other jurisdictions.
“Knowing some of the challenges for our school system I through this program would be a great fit for our kids,” Vaughan said. “I asked people in the school system if they would be willing to entertain this program and they decided to do it.”
The Power Scholars Academy is helping students prepare for the 2022-23 school year. It’s also allowing student tutors from Greensville County High School to work with students instead of as students. The new role is an eye-opener for student tutor Karlia Gary.
“It’s very challenging but it’s good at the same time,” Gary said. “The teachers have it really hard sometimes. Being a student all you have to do is your work and go home. A teacher has to educate kids and tell them to behave. It’s different.”
Reading, writing, and arithmetic are crucial in the Power Scholars Academy curriculum. It’s also six weeks of fun and creativity for the students. The program concludes for the summer this week as the countdown begins for the 2022-23 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.