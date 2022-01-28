TopHand Foundation hosts its 6th annual Steak Dinner fundraiser from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Golden Leaf Commons. All proceeds benefit TopHand Foundation programs.
TopHand is known for providing athletic opportunities for youth throughout the region. Baseball, softball, and gymnastics keep the facility busy throughout the year. The baseball and softball players travel throughout the region to battle other programs throughout the spring, summer, and fall.
In 2018 the organization added youth outreach to its mission. TopHand co-owner Rustin Jessee spent nearly a decade as an educator at Greensville Elementary School. He saw the youth outreach as a desperate need in Emporia-Greensville.
“I’ve seen so many kids that are underprivileged,” he said when adding the program to TopHand. “It has opened me up. They are searching for some people to help, so we are trying to get another outlet of a positive role model setting in our community.”
TopHand remained busy during the height of the pandemic. The organization provided a site for school-age children to study and stay on top of their schoolwork. The outreach also brings parents and guardians into the fold.
TopHand Steak Dinner tickets are $35. The meal consists of steak, baked potato, salad, bread, dessert, and drinks. The silent auction is always a hit. A chance to pocket $6,000 through the reverse raffle is another aspect of this year’s gathering.
What will Saturday bring?
“We are going to share more about the programs we offer as well as community initiatives,” Jessee said.
While the steak dinner is a time for fellowship and fun, it’s more about improving the quality of life for youth and residents of Emporia-Greensville.
For more information about the steak dinner, contact TopHand at 434-336-1950 or Rustin at 757-537-8480.
