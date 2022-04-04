The Emporia Police Department recently promoted two officers to the rank of sergeant — Officers Wesley C. Gillam and Berry Baker.
Gillam was sworn in as an officer in March 2018, while Baker joined the Emporia Police Department in June of 2020. In addition, Gillam graduated from the 91st session of the Crater Criminal Justice Training Academy in the summer of 2018, ranking third in his class for physical fitness.
Both new sergeants have worked tirelessly for the Emporia community during their short time in the force, from making arrests to handing out gift bags to disadvantaged children and families at Christmas. In December, Gillam won the 2021 MADD Award for promoting the mission of Mothers Against Drunk Driving across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Please join me in congratulating these Sergeants as they progress in their police careers,” wrote Chief Ricky Pinksaw on the EPD’s Facebook page.
