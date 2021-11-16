Dozens of Emporia and Greensville County’s finest — the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces for decades — gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia for the American Legion Post 151 Veterans’ Day program. As with nearly every annual tradition in the area, last year’s event could not be held due to the pandemic, so those who could show up this year were very eager to do so.
This year’s Veterans’ Day program took on a different atmosphere this year in the wake of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of the American conflict in Afghanistan, both of which were mentioned frequently during the proceedings.
A majority of the veterans present at the program served in the Vietnam War, although some took part in more recent conflicts in the Middle East — including the recently-concluded war in Afghanistan.
As is tradition, the ceremonies began at 11 a.m. on the 11th with the presentation of the colors by the Greensville County High School’s JROTC.
This year, former Air Force Master Sgt. Brenda Bowie served as the keynote speaker — only the third woman to do so at the Emporia Veterans’ Day program, according to Post 151 treasurer Thomas Ross.
Before retiring from the Air Force in 2003, Bowie served a distinguished 24-year career in the Air Force, touring at Bolling (DC), Hickam (HI), the Pentagon (Va.), and Langley (Va.). Today, Bowie serves as the Administrative Officer for the Federal Election Commission Office of the Inspector General, where she is responsible for staff training, procurement, and budget requests.
“When I joined the military, women were not allowed in combat positions,” said Bowie. “Even if you got pregnant during that timeframe, you could be discharged … Since then, women have a larger presence in our military today than ever before, with more than 200,000 women serving in the active-duty military.”
“Every day, our servicewomen and servicemen take giant leaps forward and pave the path of those others in the next generation.”
Bowie also urged people to recognize veterans of all positions — not just those who have served in glamorous and dangerous front-line duty.
“I was an administrator, so we never got the credit. We were ‘paper-pushers.’ So they didn’t think we had anything to do with combat. The majority of my career was in the Washington, D.C. area, so in that Beltway, I worked with people and supported people that made policies for those that were out there in the field.”
“If you put together puzzles, you need every piece of that puzzle to make that picture. So don’t minimize anyone else’s dream for what they’re doing. … No matter what our job is, whether we’re at church or the American Legion, every soul has a purpose.”
After Bowie’s keynote, Air Force veteran Andrea Jones-Ross — Thomas’ wife — and Army veteran Jean Baker laid down a ceremonial wreath.
