Anytime a driver reaches over to send a text message, answer a call, or perform any other task while operating a vehicle, they place the lives of themselves, their passengers, and other drivers at risk.
Few people understand this risk more than Deputy Brad Hughes of the Powhatan Police Department, whose life was permanently changed by a distracted driving incident. Hughes spends most of his time confined to a motorized wheelchair due to the loss of his legs.
“I get those google-eyed stares all the time. I get people asking me questions all the time, ‘What war was I in?’ ‘What branch of service was I in?” said Dep. Hughes. “I was in a war with Midlothian Turnpike and I lost.”
Hughes was on hand as part of the DriveSmart program, which visited GCHS for the entire school day on Monday to educate students on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.
DriveSmart, a non-profit funded in part by grants from State Farm and the Commonwealth of Virginia, sought to “drive” the point home to students with the use of virtual reality simulator technology. The “Distracted/Impaired Driving Simulator” has already visited schools across Virginia, including Mount Vernon High School near Washington.
Throughout the day, students cycled between three “stations”. The first two took place in the student parking lot outside the gymnasium, and both involved the use of virtual reality goggles. In the first, a student climbs into a Chevy pickup truck outfitted with special sensors. As they attempt to virtually drive the vehicle, they attempt to cope with all sorts of distractions thrown their way.
“We’ll ask them to get out their phone or shoot a text, or we’ll ask them to reach in the back seat and grab a water bottle,” said Bruce. “They can get to see how just a split-second of taking your eyes off the road…can cause an accident.”
The second was an obstacle course in which a student took control of a small pedal-powered cart and attempted to dodge traffic cones while virtual reality goggles simulated the physical conditions of having a blood-alcohol content of 0.11.
“If they hit any of the stanchions, we can say, ‘Look, that was a pedestrian you could have hit,’ or, ‘That was a car that you hit,’” said Bruce.
The final “station” was inside the band room, where students learned firsthand the legal and emotional consequences of a distracted driving accident, from Deputy Hughes.
On St. Patrick’s Day of 2014, Hughes was responding to a traffic accident in Chesterfield County on a day which was marked by nasty inclement weather. As he left his patrol car shortly after arriving at the scene, he was struck by a Chevy 1500 pickup truck which pinned his lower body between both vehicles.
Within minutes, Dep. Hughes was taken to Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond. Despite dying on the operating table three times, Hughes eventually pulled through. It would take him months to learn to walk again with prosthetics.
“When I got there, the doctor told me was going to do everything he could to save my leg,” said Hughes. “I told him to save my life.”
It later transpired that the driver was busy talking to his wife and was not paying full attention to the road. Hughes was able to claw back some money from the driver and his family to pay for his prosthetic attachments and modifications to his home and car.
The message was clear, and the students picked up on it. This could happen to any of them — whether they were the one behind the wheel or the one confined to a wheelchair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.