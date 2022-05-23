Emporia’s Tom Grenell is happy when he’s outdoors hiking on the Appalachian Trail or on a weeklong biking trip with friends. In October, Grenell and five friends decided to pedal from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C., a trail known as the Great Allegheny Passage.
Mike Height flew in from California to join Grenell, Greg Lawson, Chris Wicker, Gordon Pearson, and Tony Clarke on the seven-day adventure. The trail started in Pennsylvania and crossed into Maryland and West Virginia before reaching the nation’s Capitol.
The first leg of the ride took the riders along the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers. Grenell paused to snap a picture of Heinz Field, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He sent the photo to arguably the team’s top fan back home, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw. It didn’t take long for Grenell to receive a reply from the chief via text message. “You’re in God’s country now,” read the response.
The trek alongside the Monongahela took the group approximately 20 miles. The riders could not help but notice the high volume of bridges on that first day. It’s a site Pittsburgh residents are proud to acknowledge.
“Pittsburgh is known as the City of Bridges,” Grenell said. “Some people in Pittsburgh say it has the most bridges of any city in the world. That’s not true, but if you go by per square mile it probably is true. There are 446 bridges.”
As the group moved out of the city, the bridges disappeared, and the view morphed into a rural setting. After traveling 36 miles, the six adventurers called it a day in West Newton, Pennsylvania, and camped outdoors under pop-up tents. A good night’s rest came in handy.
The bicycle enthusiast put 56 miles behind them on the second day of the journey before stopping in Confluence, Pennsylvania. The small hub parallels the Youghiogheny River.
The adventurers fit perfectly into the setting of the outdoor enthusiast town. The locals are familiar with cyclists stopping as they traverse the Great Allegheny Passage Bike Trail.
The group stayed indoors after the second leg of the trip.
The third day’s travels went by the Mason and Dixon line into Cumberland, Maryland. The group stayed overnight at the Inn at Decatur. Height was out sightseeing the following day when the rest of the group gathered for breakfast.
“Gail, the caretaker fed us well,” Grenell said. “We probably had enough food for 25. She cooked and cooked and cooked. I don’t know what she did with the rest of the food, but it was fantastic.”
The adventurers rode to Hancock, Maryland, on the fourth day. Day five brought the group to Antietam, Maryland, a few miles away from the Civil War battlefield. The cyclist pedaled to Swains Lock, Maryland, on the sixth of seven legs of the trip. Swains Lock is near a point connecting Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia.
Grenell and his fellow travelers went to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to visit the famous munitions site that preceded the Civil War. Abolitionist John Brown and 21 followers raided the munitions building to trigger a slave revolt. Ten of his followers died during the raid. One died in jail, while Brown and six others were convicted and executed. Five raiders escaped.
The cyclist pedaled 16 miles to Washington, D.C, to wrap up the seven-day journey. The six friends covered 333.3 miles on the trail and another 23 miles with side trips off the Great American Passage.
“We camped two nights outdoors and stayed indoors when we stopped the other nights,” Grenell said. “Most of the trail was smooth riding, and we only saw rain once. We had a lot of fun.”
Outdoor adventures are a large part of Grenell’s life, and in October, he and a group of friends checked the Great American Passage Bike Trail off the Been There-Done That list. What’s the next great adventure for Grenell?
Stay tuned.
